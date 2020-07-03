UK’s ‘smallest pub’ ready for lockdown reopening

A pub believed to be the smallest in the UK is among those gearing up for a grand reopening this weekend.

The Little Prince in Margate, Kent, measures just 10ft (3m) by 6ft 6in (2m).

Now, after being closed during lockdown, staff at the popular bar are looking forward to welcoming customers back from Saturday, when restrictions in England ease.

Tracy Breen, who helps run the quirky establishment with her husband Mark, told the PA news agency: “We are excited to see it open and running, we are just hesitant because of all the rules and regulations that have got to be abided by.

“We will be open from midday until possibly 10pm in the evening.”

The Little Prince, located in The Old Kent Market in the seaside town, is believed to be the smallest pub in the UK but is still waiting for recognition from Guinness World Records.

Its tight space means people will not be able to drink inside because of social distancing, but there will be chairs outside the pub and drinks will be served through a hatch.

Ms Breen added: “We do not know how we are going to be able to manage profit-wise.

“So many people have lost so much money, especially the hospitality trade.”

