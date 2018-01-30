Tickets inviting guests to President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address had to be reissued after a misprint.

Uh-oh! Spelling mistake on invitations to Trump’s State of the Union address

The tickets to Tuesday’s event read “115th Congress Address to the Congress on the State of the Uniom President Donald J Trump”.

Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking... #SOTUniom pic.twitter.com/ZgFTGtTkzv — Raul M. Grijalva (@RepRaulGrijalva) January 29, 2018 Congressman Raul Grijalva of Arizona used the glitch to poke fun at the secretary of education Betsy Devos. He tweeted: “Just received my ticket for the State of the Union. Looks like @BetsyDeVosEd was in charge of spell checking… #SOTUniom”

Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican who lost out on his party’s nomination for presidency to Trump, also tweeted about the spelling mistake. Looking forward to tomorrow’s State of the Uniom. pic.twitter.com/xdBUU3Pvo5 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 29, 2018 The House Sergeant at Arms is responsible for printing and distributing the tickets. A correction was immediately made and all but about a dozen tickets have been exchanged.

Some linked “state of the uniom” to “covfefe”, a misspelt word tweeted by Trump in error in May 2017. The State of the Uniom should be held in the covfefe room — Luisa Haynes (@wokeluisa) January 29, 2018 GOP announces that people (their guests) will be served gallons of Covfefe after the "State of the Uniom". — Nuke Submariner (@subsalr) January 30, 2018 Trump is expected to talk about the economy and a bipartisan approach to immigration during the State of the Union, an address to both chambers of Congress which is held annually except in the first year of a new president’s first term.

Press Association