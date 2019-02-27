Uber driver creates ‘conversation menu’ to customise passengers’ rides

An Uber driver in Seattle, Washington, has received praise on Twitter for supplying passengers with a “conversation menu” to tailor their ride to their mood.

The menu offers conversational styles including a joke-filled trip, a “rude” ride, a ride with no talking whatsoever, a “therapy” trip for those with a lot on their mind, and a “creepy” ride during which the driver will ominously stare in the rear-view mirror from time to time.

Lui, one of the cab’s passengers, posted the menu to Twitter, where it reached more than 97,000 retweets.

last night my uber gave me a menu on what kind of ride i wanted , pic.twitter.com/SMBBV4kVpu — Łuí (@LuisLovesGoats) February 25, 2019

Lui said: “My friends and I had just gotten out of the pub, and I called our Uber, and as soon as we entered his car he handed us this menu.

“We were so impressed that he would have something like that. It really shows he cares about his customer satisfaction because sometimes people don’t want to talk on Uber rides. He was being very considerate and sweet.”

The driver in question, George, created a Twitter account when he learned that Lui’s tweet had gone viral.

I’m so happy that my menu is making so many people laugh. It is humbling and exciting to see this all over the Internet. Special thanks to @LuisLovesGoats for posting, @mccurly911 for letting me know this went viral, and @Uber for the awesome employment. 🔝🙏🏻☝️ — GeorgeTheUberDriver (@uber_george) February 27, 2019

George said: “I’m so happy that my menu is making so many people laugh. It is humbling and exciting to see this all over the internet. Special thanks … to Uber for the awesome employment.”

Lui said he and his friends chose the “Therapy Ride” option, adding: “Everyone needs someone to talk to.”

Press Association