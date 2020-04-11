Tyrone man completes second marathon in his driveway to raise money for NHS

A Co Tyrone man has run a marathon in his driveway while pushing a wheelie bin to raise money for the NHS.

Keith Clarke from Dungannon completed a similar feat on Monday when he raised almost £2,000 running a marathon in his backyard with a wheelbarrow – a feat that took 416 laps and five and a half hours to complete.

The personal trainer and kettle bell instructor endured warmer temperatures on Saturday to raise more money for the NHS.

Keith told the PA news agency: “I completed a marathon in my backyard with a wheelbarrow, so I had to kick it up a gear and use whatever I could see, so this time I used a wheelie bin.”

“I found it tough going at times because it was much hotter and sunny today but we are all stuck in our homes for the foreseeable, so I thought I might as well have a bit of craic while also raising money for our healthcare workers.”

Keith estimates he has raised almost £5,000 from his marathon challenges which he has posted on Facebook.

“It took me about six hours to complete my marathon today – I did 416 laps up and down the motorway but the support from people has kept me going and people driving by have beeped their horns for support.

“These are tough and uncertain times for people so I’m glad I could lift people’s spirits and raise money for the NHS.”

The number of people with coronavirus who have died in a hospital setting in Northern Ireland has risen to 107, with 15 further deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 128 new cases of the virus, bringing the total of confirmed positive tests in the region since the outbreak began to 1,717.

PA Media