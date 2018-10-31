Two-year-old girl wows social media with realistic ‘headless’ Halloween costume

A two-year-old girl from Manila in the Philippines has made an impression with her scarily realistic “headless” Halloween costume.

Krystel Hwang created the creepy costume, in which a decapitated head appears to be on a platter, for her daughter Maya.

Posting the video to Twitter, Krystel said: “My super adorable headless little Maya!”

Maya’s older sister joined in, wielding an enormous fake knife as Maya’s decapitator.

Krystel said: “I always make their Halloween costumes every year, and this time I wanted something different and unique! It took me barely two days to make the costume.

“People were making second looks when they first saw her walking in the party hall. Everyone seemed to be wondering how it was possible even.”

Another of Krystel’s videos, posted to Facebook, of the two sisters trick-or-treating in the creative costumes reached more than 1.8 million views.

Plenty of people took to social media to admire the costumes, and take inspiration for their own Halloween outfits.

“Nearly Headless? How can you be nearly headless?”



Krystel said: “We weren’t expecting this to blow up like this.

“I am happy that most people appreciate the effort and creativity put into it!”

