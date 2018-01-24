News And Finally

Thursday 25 January 2018

Two-year-old girl watching Alexis Sanchez transfer announcement on repeat is the cutest thing ever

Maebhe is completely glued to the screen.

By PA Reporters

A video of a two-year-old girl watching Manchester United’s announcement video of Alexis Sanchez on repeat has gone viral after it was posted on Twitter.

The clip, posted by Twitter user @maireadmufc, shows the toddler glued to the screen as she watches the announcement that confirmed the footballer’s move to Manchester United from Arsenal.

Maebhe, who was born after just 23 weeks, was given a 0-1% chance of survival and told she would be unable to walk.

But after defying her doctors, she is now looking forward to watching Sanchez play for the Red Devils.

The video has touched the hearts of well-wishers, with many wishing her a swift recovery.

