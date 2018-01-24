Two-year-old girl watching Alexis Sanchez transfer announcement on repeat is the cutest thing ever

The clip, posted by Twitter user @maireadmufc, shows the toddler glued to the screen as she watches the announcement that confirmed the footballer’s move to Manchester United from Arsenal .

Maebhe, who was born after just 23 weeks, was given a 0-1% chance of survival and told she would be unable to walk.

But after defying her doctors, she is now looking forward to watching Sanchez play for the Red Devils.