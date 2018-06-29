The UK’s first sun bear has been born at Chester Zoo, and the tiny cub is extremely cute.

The UK’s first sun bear has been born at Chester Zoo, and the tiny cub is extremely cute.

Two sun bears rescued from illegal traders just had their first adorable baby

Chester Zoo welcomed the little one, whose parents were rescued from the illegal wildlife trade, in a Facebook video taken in the bears’ enclosure.

Posting to Facebook, the zoo said: “After a tough start to life, these rescued bears have just had a baby… how amazing is this story?!”

The cute video of the bear’s first moments now has over 94,000 views.

🐻 UK's FIRST SUN BEAR BORN 🐻 After a tough start to life, these RESCUED bears have just had a baby... how amazing is this story?! 😍 Posted by Chester Zoo on Thursday, June 28, 2018

The baby’s parents, Milli and Tony, were rescued from illegal wildlife traders in Cambodia as cubs and nursed back to health before arriving at Chester Zoo.

Tim Rowlands, curator of mammals, said: “Chester Zoo was specially selected to work with Milli and Toni and continue their care… It’s simply fantastic that we’ve been able to help them come this far and have a cub together.

“It’s very early days and the cub is still just tiny but we’re monitoring it closely on remote cameras and mum Milli is doing everything right so far – allowing the cub to feed several times a day and being ever so attentive.”

The world’s smallest bears, sun bears are a rare and endangered species from south east Asia.

Press Association