Two new baby goats have arrived at a Florida zoo and they’re utterly adorable
You’ll instantly fall in love with Violet and Lilly, two baby goats who have arrived at Brevard Zoo
Two new arrivals have been welcomed to Brevard Zoo in Florida, and you’re guaranteed to fall in love with them instantly.
Violet and Lilly, Nubian goat kids, joined the zoo and are making their public debut as part of the Butterflies and the Magic of Nature exhibit later this month.
Violet is a six-week-old black and white goat, and Lilly is a brown and white mix, only one month old.
"They're super friendly, they love cuddles and they're super playful!" Meet Violet and Lilly: bit.ly/2jmgN0uPosted by Brevard Zoo on Wednesday, May 2, 2018
The video has already received over 3,500 views from animal lovers, who adore the duo already.
A keeper at the zoo said: “They’re super friendly, they love cuddles and they’re super playful!”
When the exhibit showing off the baby goats closes in autumn, Violet and Lilly will become residents of the zoo’s petting zone.
Press Association