Two new baby goats have arrived at a Florida zoo and they’re utterly adorable

Violet and Lilly, Nubian goat kids, joined the zoo and are making their public debut as part of the Butterflies and the Magic of Nature exhibit later this month.

Violet is a six-week-old black and white goat, and Lilly is a brown and white mix, only one month old.

