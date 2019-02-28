Two people have been charged after a brawl over crab legs at a diner in the United States.

Two charged after buffet brawl over crab legs

Police officer Gerald Johnson, from Huntsville, Alabama, said he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.

Diners were using service tongs like fencing swords and plates were shattering, and a woman was beating a man, Mr Johnson told television station WHNT-TV.

“It’s not something you typically hear. If you can imagine a fencing match,” he said.

Mr Johnson said diners had been queueing for crab legs for more than 10 minutes, and lost their tempers once the food came out.

A woman has been charged with assaulting a man, who suffered a cut on his head during the incident.

The woman, who was reportedly at the restaurant with her children, has been charged with disorderly conduct.

Press Association