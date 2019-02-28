Two charged after buffet brawl over crab legs
Police said diners were using service tongs like fencing swords and plates were shattering.
Two people have been charged after a brawl over crab legs at a diner in the United States.
Police officer Gerald Johnson, from Huntsville, Alabama, said he was eating at the Meteor Buffet restaurant when a fight broke out.
Diners were using service tongs like fencing swords and plates were shattering, and a woman was beating a man, Mr Johnson told television station WHNT-TV.
It’s not something you typically hear. If you can imagine a fencing match. Gerald Johnson, Huntsville Police
“It’s not something you typically hear. If you can imagine a fencing match,” he said.
Mr Johnson said diners had been queueing for crab legs for more than 10 minutes, and lost their tempers once the food came out.
A woman has been charged with assaulting a man, who suffered a cut on his head during the incident.
The woman, who was reportedly at the restaurant with her children, has been charged with disorderly conduct.
Press Association