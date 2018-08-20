Two adorable snow leopard cubs have been born at San Francisco Zoo
The fluffy pair were caught on camera exploring their new home with their mum.
San Francisco Zoo in California has posted videos and photos of two new arrivals – a pair of baby snow leopards.
The clips show the cute cubs play-fighting together as they explore their enclosure with their mum.
We’d say our snow leopard cubs had a successful first week exploring their new home ❄️❄️❄️— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 17, 2018
These cuties will be out daily at noon, but will also have access to their indoor habitat. pic.twitter.com/roeC6THU36
Sharing the footage on Twitter, the zoo said: “#CubCuteness overload! These two love exploring their new home.”
The adorable videos have been watched thousands of times online.
#CubCuteness overload! These two love exploring their new home ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/mzd6CbQSYj— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 14, 2018
The zoo also shared several snaps of the cubs prowling around.
Our #SnowLeopard cubs got to explore their outdoor habitat for the 1st time today! We plan to have the cubs out each day at 12, however at 9 weeks, there’s no guarantee that they will be out for very long. Check https://t.co/KO9ZasInly for the latest updates! (📸: Marianne Hale) pic.twitter.com/TIm1M9jGNm— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 9, 2018
The pair, one male and one female, were born on June 7 and have not yet been named.
They are the latest in the zoo’s breeding history, which has produced 30 snow leopards since 1969.
Time to celebrate...it's the cubs first #Caturday! pic.twitter.com/9VY1pe8rv0— San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 11, 2018
Snow leopards are an endangered species – there are feared to be as few as 4,000 left in the wild, according to WWF.
