San Francisco Zoo in California has posted videos and photos of two new arrivals – a pair of baby snow leopards.

Two adorable snow leopard cubs have been born at San Francisco Zoo

The clips show the cute cubs play-fighting together as they explore their enclosure with their mum.

We’d say our snow leopard cubs had a successful first week exploring their new home ❄️❄️❄️



These cuties will be out daily at noon, but will also have access to their indoor habitat. pic.twitter.com/roeC6THU36 — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 17, 2018

Sharing the footage on Twitter, the zoo said: “#CubCuteness overload! These two love exploring their new home.”

The adorable videos have been watched thousands of times online.

#CubCuteness overload! These two love exploring their new home ❄️❄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/mzd6CbQSYj — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 14, 2018

The zoo also shared several snaps of the cubs prowling around.

Our #SnowLeopard cubs got to explore their outdoor habitat for the 1st time today! We plan to have the cubs out each day at 12, however at 9 weeks, there’s no guarantee that they will be out for very long. Check https://t.co/KO9ZasInly for the latest updates! (📸: Marianne Hale) pic.twitter.com/TIm1M9jGNm — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 9, 2018

The pair, one male and one female, were born on June 7 and have not yet been named.

They are the latest in the zoo’s breeding history, which has produced 30 snow leopards since 1969.

Time to celebrate...it's the cubs first #Caturday! pic.twitter.com/9VY1pe8rv0 — San Francisco Zoo (@sfzoo) August 11, 2018

Snow leopards are an endangered species – there are feared to be as few as 4,000 left in the wild, according to WWF.

Press Association