Twitter users share bizarre food trends in effort to eat ‘St Louis style’

Eating raw noodles and tying your socks around your ankles are just some of the bizarre ways Twitter users are trying to make everyday tasks “St Louis style”.

The odd trend comes after American user Alek Krautmann shared a photo of bagels he gave to his co-workers which had been cut vertically into slices – a style he said is a “St Louis secret”.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis secret of ordering bagels bread sliced. It was a hit! pic.twitter.com/XNGbljtpYz — Alek Krautmann (@AlekKrautmann) March 26, 2019

While the bagels were apparently “a hit” in Mr Krautmann’s office, they also propelled him to viral stardom.

The response, a mixture of outrage from many and amazement from some, included some mock imitations of Mr Krautmann’s contentious cuisine.

Since the initial tweet, St Louis, a city in Missouri, has become synonymous with off-the-wall ways of eating food.

For user @HaverOfOpinions, the food of St Louis requires plenty of hand-washing after indulging, as peanut butter and jam is spread on the outside of a sandwich.

Today I introduced my coworkers to the St Louis PBJ pic.twitter.com/yEkBusJx6G — Haver (@HaverOfOpinions) March 27, 2019

While Christian Gillespie decided it meant adding water to instant raw ramen noodles whilst they are already in your mouth.

Have you ever had ramen St. Louis style though? pic.twitter.com/fEtW6L2trt — Christian Gillespie (@PunsAndBunsUGL) March 28, 2019

Another, Trey Smith, came up with a novel way to make a hot dog, with the bun skewered on to the sausage.

nothing reminds me more of the summer than a st louis style hot dog pic.twitter.com/i43OCNCjrr — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) March 27, 2019

And Jordan Payton just found anything and everything he could find for an allegedly St Louis-themed cereal.

How to make cereal St. Louis style 👌😍😂 pic.twitter.com/70v9fSilcP — Jordan Payton (@LEGIQN) March 28, 2019

Brands also got in on the act, with cookie-maker Chips Ahoy! sharing a GIF of milk being poured directly into a packet of biscuits.

Today we're eating our cookies St. Louis style❗ pic.twitter.com/P8SjWRrHDX — Chips Ahoy! (@ChipsAhoy) March 27, 2019

While much of the reaction has been based on food, some also brought fashion into the equation.

User @WardQNormal tied his socks around his ankles, claiming it is the St Louis style.

Wearing my socks St. Louis style. pic.twitter.com/XcJnEC5kpE — Ward Q. Normal (@WardQNormal) March 28, 2019

With its quirky connotations, the description has even become a shrewd new way to be positive about appearance.

my face isn’t ugly it’s St. Louis style — ask not for whom the bug posts (@BUGPOSTING) March 27, 2019

“My face isn’t ugly it’s St. Louis style,” tweeted user @BUGPOSTING.

