Friday 19 January 2018

Twitter users have been floored by the suggestion Chelsea might be after… Peter Crouch

The former Liverpool and England striker will be 37 by the time the transfer window closes.

Stoke City’s Peter Crouch (left) and Chelsea’s David Luiz battle for the ball during a Premier League match (Adam Davy/PA)
Stoke City’s Peter Crouch (left) and Chelsea’s David Luiz battle for the ball during a Premier League match (Adam Davy/PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Chelsea have not been shy in splashing out on expensive strikers in the past, such as the £50 million spent on Fernando Torres in 2011, so for football fans to see the club rumoured to be linked with Peter Crouch was something of a surprise.

Crouch is 36 years old and has scored just three league goals for Stoke City this season. He’s not quite the marquee signing people are used to seeing from the Blues.

Rumours had been circling about West Ham striker Andy Carroll, another master of the header, being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge too. It seems they’re after an aerial presence.

At this rate they’ll be taking a look at retired former Everton striker and heading expert Duncan Ferguson by deadline day.

Twitter, meanwhile, experienced issues around the time the Crouch news broke. He is a legend of the game after all.

This 2010 Chelsea tweet meanwhile, from a game against Crouch’s former side Tottenham, is ageing well…

Others viewed the rumour as a feel-good story. Crouch was reportedly a season-ticket holder at Stamford Bridge when he was younger.

And while it might seem an unlikely link, let’s not forget what Crouch, who scored 22 goals in 42 games for England, is capable of.

Will Blues fans be witnessing the robot and other excellent celebrations at Stamford Bridge in the near future?

Let’s hope so.

