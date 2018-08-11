News And Finally

Saturday 11 August 2018

Twitter users had no sympathy for FPL managers who picked Harry Kane in August

The striker has never scored a Premier League goal in the first month of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane (Anthony Devlin/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Harry Kane is largely recognised as one of the best strikers in the Premier League these days, but one thing he hasn’t mastered is the art of scoring at the start of the season.

Ahead of Tottenham’s 2018/19 league opener against Newcastle, the 25-year-old had played 13 Premier League games in August without scoring a goal, peculiar for a player with an astonishing record of 108 in 153 games.

As such, even Spurs fans have begun to joke about the so-called curse.

Within the Premier League’s own fantasy football game however, Kane’s stature ensures he remains a popular selection, with almost a third of managers picking the 2018 World Cup Golden Boot winner for the first gameweek of the season.

They went unrewarded though, with Spurs winning 2-1 at St James’ Park after goals from Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli.

Kane has now played almost 1,000 minutes of Premier League football in August, leading many to question why anyone would select Kane before September rolls around.

All jokes aside, would Kane have benefited from an extended rest after a World Cup campaign which appeared to tire him?

Tottenham face Fulham at home next – will Kane break his August duck then?

Press Association

