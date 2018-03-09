Twitter users are updating film and TV titles with puns to make them internet-themed
Planet of the Apps, anyone?
What better way to blow off steam on a Friday night than to come together on Twitter to make some brilliant film puns?
That’s what Twitter users have been doing with the hashtag #InternetAFilmOrTVShow, transforming some of the greats of the silver screen into more modern movies.
Nanny McAfee.#InternetAFilmOrTVShow— Neil (@neilt76) March 9, 2018
Get the idea?
I, Player#InternetAFilmOrTVShow @BBCiPlayer pic.twitter.com/HrXgmoCaQ2— BBC One (@BBCOne) March 9, 2018
If Pixar hadn’t had to funds to bring Finding Nemo to life…
Crowdfunding Nemo #InternetAFilmOrTVShow— Richard Pulsford (@RichardPulsford) March 9, 2018
This would just be a film about Earth.
#InternetAFilmOrTVShow Planet of the Apps— Selina Francis. (@Selinacandygirl) March 9, 2018
That day Ferris Bueller decided to stay off the internet.
Ferris Buellers day offline— Football Fan (@jmg80jmg) March 9, 2018
#InternetAFilmOrTVShow pic.twitter.com/gNwFdopxdo
In which James Bond’s biggest problem is his outdated modem.
Dial up another day #InternetAFilmOrTVShow @itv2 pic.twitter.com/fAhGddSV7Y— Lucy Scaife (@luscaife) March 9, 2018
Bringing soap operas into the 21st century.
Coronation tweet #InternetAFilmOrTVShow— Ellie Parker 🖤 (@EllieFParker) March 9, 2018
In a way, a butler is like an old-fashioned search engine.
Ask Jeeves & Wooster @itv2 #InternetAFilmOrTVShow pic.twitter.com/jBD6uTBUAI— Paul Ridsdale (@P_Riddi) March 9, 2018
A train however, really isn’t.
#internetafilmortvshow Thomas The Search Engine— Jackie (@i_froggo) March 9, 2018
Press Association