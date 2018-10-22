Twitter users are trying to help return this very old wedding ring to its owner

Twitter users are harnessing the power of social media in an attempt to return a 63-year-old wedding ring to its owner.

Jonathan Hopkin, 38, from Nottingham tweeted three images of the ring, which he said was found by his wife and was inscribed with the letters A and P.

Right, need your help twitter folk.

My wife has found this wedding ring and it has the date 15.9.55 and the initials A and P inscribed on it.

I know it’s a long shot but we’d love to get it back to who it belongs to.

We live in Nottingham if that helps pic.twitter.com/wFILUrbC2A — Ed 034 🏆🏆 (@dingdinghopkin) October 21, 2018

“Right, need your help twitter folk,” Jonathan wrote. “My wife has found this wedding ring and it has the date 15.9.55 and the initials A and P inscribed on it.

“I know it’s a long shot but we’d love to get it back to who it belongs to.”

Social media soon jumped into action, retweeting the post in their thousands and offering detective work of their own.

Maybe a very long shot, but if married in ‘55, would have celebrated their diamond anniversary in 2015. Maybe worth checking with local papers to see if they had any personal ads celebrating diamond anniversaries in Sep 2015 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Gary Eaton (@garyeatonafcb) October 21, 2018

“My wedding ring means so much to me, I’d love to be able to get it back to the owner or their family,” Jonathan told the Press Association.

My partners parents live in Nottingham and are of that generation. Am going to ask them if they can think of good local sources that could spread the word. — Susan Jones (@sujo777) October 21, 2018

Shared! I live in Notts so hopefully it'll get to someone who knows who this belongs to! — hazel (@Hazel_GA) October 21, 2018

Others simply expressed their desire for the ring to find its owner once again.

This is what I love about Twitter. I hope this person gets there ring back. And I hope ED 034 makes a new friend.👍🏼 good man yourself 😉 — BELFAST BAP (@wecolumbo1) October 21, 2018

Here’s hoping the precious item finds its way back home soon enough.

