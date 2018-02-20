Twitter users are revealing the weirdest things they’ve said and done on painkillers

I got ketamine after I broke my leg and it was amazing. I was convinced I was a Creamsicle (the orange and vanilla kind, to be clear.) Then they pulled my ski boot off while I was in the k-hole. The break was just above the ankle so I’m glad I was busy being a Creamsicle. https://t.co/2sAtcdyUzb — Nicole Cliffe (@Nicole_Cliffe) February 19, 2018

She continued: “I had asked them to just put me out cold before taking the boot off and they wouldn’t do it, just said ‘it’s going to hurt a LOT but you won’t form any memories of it’ and I was like ‘ok that still sounds like I’m going to feel a lot of pain in THIS version of my consciousness’.”

