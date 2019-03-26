Twitter tells users not to fall for viral birthday prank

Twitter have warned against a viral prank which is causing users to be locked out of their profiles.

The trick currently circulating on the platform tells users they can receive privileges or unlock colour schemes if they change their Twitter birthday to 2007.

Those who fall for the prank are then locked out of their Twitter page for being too young.

We’ve noticed a prank trying to get people to change their Twitter birthday in their profile to 2007 to unlock new color schemes. Please don’t do this. You’ll get locked out for being under 13 years old. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 26, 2019

Twitter users were quick to point out that their accounts were already locked – but for another reason.

you’ve got some cheek to tweet this when people over 18 have been waiting for their accounts to be unlocked for over a year — Jamie (@jamiefultonx) March 26, 2019

User @jamiefultonx wrote: “you’ve got some cheek to tweet this when people over 18 have been waiting for their accounts to be unlocked for over a year.”

In response, @kvnrpn said: “I got locked out on my 21st last June. Still waiting it to get unlocked.”

You’ve noticed a prank but not the countless people who were affected by this type of thing a year ago who’s accounts are still locked ?????????? pic.twitter.com/JeBf6kZRxx — K a t i e 💫 (@c4rrotc4k3) March 26, 2019

Those unfortunate enough to have already fallen for the prank can contact Twitter Support to get their account reinstated.

Press Association