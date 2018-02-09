Twitter reckons this Olympic curler is Super Mario’s doppelganger

As the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang began on Thursday, Matt Hamilton and sister Becca kicked off their quest for gold with a mixed doubles match against Russia.

People watching at home, however, were a little distracted by how much Matt looks like Nintendo character Super Mario.

Guys, Super Mario retired from rescuing princesses to join the US curling team. pic.twitter.com/9atqHQzC2h — Kristen Skeet (@CastAwayKristen) February 9, 2018

The brother / sister Hamilton curling team is killing Russia. Or perhaps OAR. And the brother looks like he's straight out of a Super Mario Brothers game. #Olympics #TeamUSA #curling 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 — Alli (@AlliFitz) February 8, 2018

Watching mixed doubles curling. Team USA somehow got Mario to forget about saving the princess for the games. #SuperMario pic.twitter.com/e9waScqvtm — Julie Gambrell (@juliegambrell) February 9, 2018

Hamilton himself got in on the action, posting a tongue-in-cheek request for support using the team hashtag #HamFam.