Twitter reacts to Mike Dean’s century of Premier League red cards

Twitter favourite Mike Dean dished out his 100th red card in the Premier League during Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The Wirral whistler sent Ashley Young off for a second bookable offence during the game at Molineux, and in doing so became the first official to give 100 red cards in the Premier League.

100 - Following Ashley Young's dismissal, Mike Dean has now handed out 100 red cards in the Premier League, the most by a referee in the competition's history. Ton. pic.twitter.com/p5L3F3kRdR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 2, 2019

The card came at a pivotal time in the match, and Chris Smalling’s own goal deep into the second half clinched the points for Wolves.

Red card - YOUNG



Wolves 1-1 Man Utd (57 mins)#FPL #WOLMUN — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) April 2, 2019

Dean has overseen 477 games in the Premier League, more than anyone else, and averages 0.21 red cards per game.

Dean's first red card pre-dates Grand Theft Auto III and the iPod — Duncan Alexander (@oilysailor) April 2, 2019

Dean is well known for his theatrics on the pitch, including his dramatic brandishing of cards.

As a result, Twitter users had come to expect a little showmanship after the landmark was reached.

Can’t believe Mike Dean didn’t lift up his shirt to reveal a ‘100 not out’ message — Tom Victor (@tomvictor) April 2, 2019

Meanwhile, others called for the occasion to be recognised in keeping with Dean’s dramatic career, from VHS cassettes to video game immortalisation.

I would absolutely buy a "Mike Dean's 100 Red Cards" VHS cassette — Adam Hurrey (@FootballCliches) April 2, 2019

@premierleague Please release a commemorative Mike Dean golden 'red card'. — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) April 2, 2019

.@EASPORTSFIFA Release Record Breaker Mike Dean — Futhead (@Futhead) April 2, 2019

But while a lot of the talk was tongue in cheek, some pointed out that Dean has reached such numbers due to the quality and longevity of his career.

It's mostly jokes and giggles but Mike Dean is the first referee to give out 100 Premier League red cards because he's referee'd the most. Because he's a GOOD referee. Even if he is a bit of a showman. Enforcing the rules properly doesn't make you loved. — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) April 2, 2019

Dean’s next PL appearance will be as a fourth official during Everton’s game against Arsenal at the weekend.

Press Association