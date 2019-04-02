News And Finally

Tuesday 2 April 2019

Twitter reacts to Mike Dean’s century of Premier League red cards

Dean became the first official to reach the landmark during Wolves’ game against Manchester United.

Match referee Mike Dean shows a red card and sends off Manchester United’s Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton (PA)
Match referee Mike Dean shows a red card and sends off Manchester United’s Ashley Young during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton (PA)

By Max McLean, Press Association

Twitter favourite Mike Dean dished out his 100th red card in the Premier League during Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The Wirral whistler sent Ashley Young off for a second bookable offence during the game at Molineux, and in doing so became the first official to give 100 red cards in the Premier League.

The card came at a pivotal time in the match, and Chris Smalling’s own goal deep into the second half clinched the points for Wolves.

Dean has overseen 477 games in the Premier League, more than anyone else, and averages 0.21 red cards per game.

Dean is well known for his theatrics on the pitch, including his dramatic brandishing of cards.

As a result, Twitter users had come to expect a little showmanship after the landmark was reached.

Meanwhile, others called for the occasion to be recognised in keeping with Dean’s dramatic career, from VHS cassettes to video game immortalisation.

But while a lot of the talk was tongue in cheek, some pointed out that Dean has reached such numbers due to the quality and longevity of his career.

Dean’s next PL appearance will be as a fourth official during Everton’s game against Arsenal at the weekend.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News