In many ways this was not a vintage Harry Kane performance, but if anything that just goes to show what a high bar the Tottenham goal machine has set for himself.

In many ways this was not a vintage Harry Kane performance, but if anything that just goes to show what a high bar the Tottenham goal machine has set for himself.

Twitter reacts to Kane becoming Tottenham’s leading Premier League goalscorer at just 24 years old

Two Kane goals after half-time and before the hour secured three points for Mauricio Pochettino’s side, but they also handed the striker yet another rather impressive record.

98 - Harry Kane is now Tottenham Hotspur's all-time record goalscorer in the Premier League, overtaking Teddy Sheringham on 97 goals. Update. https://t.co/ChLiN9YhgC — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018 The brace took the 24-year-old past Teddy Sheringham’s Premier League goals tally of 97, leaving Kane just two goals away from the 100 club. SCOUT: Kane atones for double Gameweek disappointment with 2 goals. He was captained by 1,805,531 (31.9%) including 68 of the top 100 for GW23#FPL #TOTEVE pic.twitter.com/aT3PjgI1Mw — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) January 13, 2018 He’s done it very quickly, too, making a mockery of the records of these three PL greats.

Most goals scored for Tottenham in the Premier League:



Harry Kane

98 goals ⚽

135 games 🚶‍♂️



Teddy Sheringham

97 goals ⚽

236 games 🚶‍♂️



Robbie Keane

91 goals ⚽

238 games🚶‍♂️



Jermain Defoe

91 goals ⚽

276 games🚶‍♂️



Four-season wonder. pic.twitter.com/jnh59vXoZt — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2018 The impressive numbers don’t stop there, either. Kane is moving into legendary territory before he’s even reached his prime years. 20 - @HKane is only the third player to score at least 20 goals in four consecutive @premierleague campaigns, after Thierry Henry (5) and Alan Shearer (4). Score. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 13, 2018 It’s a pretty good feeling for Spurs fans to have the England striker in their team.

We’ve got Harry Kane and every other team doesn’t and it never stops being awesome — Charles COYS (@charlesrich82) January 13, 2018 Even fans of other clubs can’t ignore his quality. Harry Kane is without question the best 9 in the world. What a player. — United Xtra (@utdxtra) January 13, 2018 Harry Kane is going to win the golden boot every season he stays in the PL. Ruthless goalscorer! — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) January 13, 2018 Meanwhile, Ledley King has played with some decent strikers in his time. Were any of them as good as Kane is right now?

Another fantastic result and performance today and congratulations(AGAIN) to @HKane on breaking another record, unreal achievement so soon in he's career👏🏾#COYS — Ledley King (@LedleyKing) January 13, 2018 This Twitter thread documents the strikers Kane moves past in terms of goals. Harry Kane now has more Premier League goals than Emmanuel Adebayor and Yakubu (98) — James Maw (@JamesMawFFT) January 13, 2018 He might well break the record for records broken at this rate.

Press Association