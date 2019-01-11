Twitter reacts to cricket player Monty Panesar’s ‘nightmare’ Mastermind round

The pressure of performing on a nationwide television show could befuddle anyone, as former England cricket player Monty Panesar experienced on Celebrity Mastermind.

Social media users have been gently mocking the cricketer for his brilliant guesswork at some of the questions in the general knowledge round of January 11’s episode.

The favourite of most viewers? The answer “Oliver Twist” to the question, “In an 1819 poem, what season of the year does Keats describe as a ‘season of mists and mellow fruitfulness’?”

Not a fan of winter. Looking forward to Oliver Twist #mastermind — Callum (@Calumisawesome) January 11, 2019

Didn't realise Oliver Twist is classed as a season #masterMind — TheSpiller (@TheSpiller3) January 11, 2019

To the question, “In which city is the Olympiastadion, built for the 1972 Olympics, where Germany’s national football team played international matches until 2001?”

Panesar unfortunately missed “Munich” and went straight for the German city of… Athens?

Monty Panesar just had a nightmare there on Mastermind 😂



Q: What season did....?

A: Oliver Twist

Response: No, Autumn



Q: What German city...?

A: Athens



🤦🏽‍♂️ — Hardeep Singh (@hsingh1802) January 11, 2019

“Birds described as pelagic spend most of their lives flying over what?”

Panesar answered, “the sky”, when the correct answer was “the sea”.

I have just witnessed the worst ever attempt at the General Knowledge round on @Mastermind I have ever seen by @MontyPanesar. One of the questions was about what a type of bird flew over and his answer was the sky. Impossible Monty. Impossible. — phil adlam (@philadlam) January 11, 2019

Lastly, the cricket player took a guess and suggested that the city Cheers was set in was “America”.

I'm sure the pressure of #mastermind can tie your brain up a bit, but the question was "In which city was the sitcom Cheers set?"



Monty Panesar; "America?"



😶 — Edd Jefferson (@EddJefferson) January 11, 2019

Despite some hilariously off-the-mark guesses, the cricket player ended the round on seven points.

The episode of Celebrity Mastermind featured guests including classical singer Camilla Kerslake, Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson and comedian Terry Alderton, with money raised by the contestants going to charity.

Press Association