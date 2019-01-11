News And Finally

Friday 11 January 2019

Twitter reacts to cricket player Monty Panesar’s ‘nightmare’ Mastermind round

The former England spinner performed some amazing guesswork on the Celebrity Mastermind general knowledge round.

(Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images)
(Anthony Devlin/PA Archive/PA Images)

By Emily Chudy, Press Association

The pressure of performing on a nationwide television show could befuddle anyone, as former England cricket player Monty Panesar experienced on Celebrity Mastermind.

Social media users have been gently mocking the cricketer for his brilliant guesswork at some of the questions in the general knowledge round of January 11’s episode.

The favourite of most viewers? The answer “Oliver Twist” to the question, “In an 1819 poem, what season of the year does Keats describe as a ‘season of mists and mellow fruitfulness’?”

To the question, “In which city is the Olympiastadion, built for the 1972 Olympics, where Germany’s national football team played international matches until 2001?”

Panesar unfortunately missed “Munich” and went straight for the German city of… Athens?

“Birds described as pelagic spend most of their lives flying over what?”

Panesar answered, “the sky”, when the correct answer was “the sea”.

Lastly, the cricket player took a guess and suggested that the city Cheers was set in was “America”.

Despite some hilariously off-the-mark guesses, the cricket player ended the round on seven points.

The episode of Celebrity Mastermind featured guests including classical singer Camilla Kerslake, Coronation Street actor Sean Wilson and comedian Terry Alderton, with money raised by the contestants going to charity.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News