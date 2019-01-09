News And Finally

Wednesday 9 January 2019

Twitter reacts as Netflix reveals alternative ending to interactive Bandersnatch

Spoiler alert: there might be an alternative ending to Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch that you haven’t discovered.

(Patrick Semansky/AP/Press Association Images)
By Emily Chudy, Press Association

Netflix has taken to Twitter to reveal yet another alternative ending for interactive film Bandersnatch, part of the Black Mirror series.

The film was released to the streaming platform just after Christmas, and has five official endings that can be chosen by the viewer.

Most of the Black Mirror fans who tuned in were satisfied that they had found all of the endings they wanted to find, until Netflix cryptically tweeted: “Think you’ve seen everything there is to see in Bandersnatch? Try picking up the family photo, twice.”

Netflix’s tweet reminding users that they might not have discovered all of the endings available reached more than 15,000 likes on Twitter, and got some brilliant reactions.

Here are the best tweets from social media users who have found themselves with a new television surprise on their hands.

1. Some were frustrated that they had to watch the film yet again.

2. This person doesn’t need telling twice.

3. Some fans were very intrigued by the new ending…

4. Others jumped to some strange conclusions.

5. Could there be even more endings?

6. Finally, this might be going on for a long time.

Here’s the alternative ending that you might not have discovered yet. Warning: spoiler ahead…

If you’d like to see this twist of fate in Black Mirror’s Bandersnatch, you’d better get watching again.

Remember, choose wisely.

Press Association

