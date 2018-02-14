Twitter just discovered doubles luge and the result is complete confusion

Luge involves one person sliding down the ice on a sled on their back, which means double luge looks like this…

'The Tobys have done it again!' 🥇



It was Germany who took the gold on this occasion, defending their title by just 0.088 seconds.

Matthew Pinsent and Dai Greene, former rower and current athlete respectively, both struggled to get their heads around the sport.