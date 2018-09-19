If you want to catch the eye of those recruiting for jobs at Twitter then the social platform has a challenge.

Twitter is inviting people to apply for a role with just a single tweet

Rather than send in a standard CV, probably two sides of A4, condense the crucial info into a single tweet and don’t be afraid to show personality.

Twitter UK is now offering five individuals a paid work experience opportunity at its London HQ where the application is one 280-character tweet – #OneTweetCV.

Applicants are encouraged to use platform features to stand out including polls, gifs, video, photos and Moments.

The successful candidates will spend a day immersed with various departments at Twitter UK and get to delve into part of the business they are interested in more extensively.

Dara Nasr, managing director at Twitter UK, said: “We’ve noticed that young people are increasingly turning to Twitter for their careers and we often see success stories of people finding jobs through the platform.

“We want to give people the chance to come to Twitter UK, and see what makes a global, real-time platform tick.

“Hopefully, by picking the brains of some of the most influential people in the tech industry will help them gain the experience they might need for future jobs. And who knows, the successful candidates may be the next Jack Dorsey.”

The closing date is October 15. The positions are open to over-18s only.

Introducing #OneTweetCV — your chance to gain work experience here @TwitterUK with a single Tweet.



To apply, simply Tweet using #OneTweetCV by 15th Oct. Think GIFs, videos, polls, Moments... 280 characters can go a long way.



18+ only, full details:https://t.co/vXzhYgG0sa pic.twitter.com/7W6OGy7GZt — Twitter UK (@TwitterUK) September 19, 2018

Press Association