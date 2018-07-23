When Twitter user @mpbbbee heard a loud crashing noise from their bedroom, they probably didn’t realise it would result in an online movement – a movement of solidarity with a dog.

Twitter is coming to the aid of a dog in trouble

Said dog was found in the bedroom with, well, you take a look.

Heard a big ass crash in my bedroom.... pic.twitter.com/X39rUkU1nc — mads. (@mpbbbee) July 20, 2018

Smashed plant pot on floor and table on dog’s head, the evidence was really piling up on the poor pooch.

However, @mpbbbee’s tickling video has gone viral, with more than 10.8 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes, and those watching the video believe the doggo isn’t to blame.

he obviously got attacked by the table https://t.co/VYFU9looV0 — xae (@6godxae) July 21, 2018

The plot thickens.

So the table was to blame, or perhaps others were involved?

That baby is innocent and was clearly attempting to protect you from invaders. That nightstand was their only armor. Give them all the treats. https://t.co/WXwqCx2ucZ — April (@ReignOfApril) July 22, 2018

Of course, the table was in league with the pooch against mysterious intruders – it all makes sense.

Unless, it is not a table at all?

It looks like hes about to graduate congrads doggie https://t.co/qMZ88IqThx — ℂ𝕣𝕪 𝔾𝕚𝕣𝕝 (@expiredcandi) July 21, 2018

Graduation cap – definitely a graduation cap.

All in all, there’s a few potential explanations of what happened, but all Twitter can agree on is one thing – it wasn’t this good dog, OK.

I’m not on anybody’s side but all I know is it wasn’t your dog who did that https://t.co/8wTLzK90ej — The Best Ever (@_ElmerTunay) July 21, 2018

Whoever did it, it wasn’t him.



He’s a good boy https://t.co/R8d37aJpMK — tbruns (@TylerBrunson) July 20, 2018

Standing up for dogs caught red-handed – it’s what Twitter is for.

Press Association