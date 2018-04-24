News And Finally

Tuesday 24 April 2018

Twitter has fun recreating perfumes with emojis

Which fragrance does cookie, cake and kiss say to you?

Twitter users have been recreating perfume scents using emojis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

Of all the wonderful and weird hashtags to have come up, #AScentInEmojis ranks up there with extra points for conjuring up a lingering smell.

The idea wafted on to Twitter from the desk of author Joanne Harris who shared a few examples of her own, including Chanel No 5 as a rose and leopard and Angel as a glazed doughnut, cocktail and a wilted flower.

Dune was a cactus and cherry blossom.

Her followers were soon chipping in with potential emoji definitions for her “perfume bible”.

Who can resist Dior’s Poison – defined with a red stiletto and a skull and crossbones?

Or the gender-neutral fragrance CK One with same-sex couples holding hands and a rainbow?

And Escentric Molecule No.1 with a cookie, cake and a kiss.

Some drifted away from perfumes for other olfactory stimuli.

Petrichor – the smell which accompanies the first rain in a while – was recreated with a sapling, leaves and the tree emoji coupled with rain and an umbrella.

Harris told her Twitter followers: “I’m really enjoying these.”

Of course, you could also read the hashtag as “ascent in emojis” which possibly explains this contribution.

Press Association

