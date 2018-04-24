Twitter has fun recreating perfumes with emojis
Which fragrance does cookie, cake and kiss say to you?
Of all the wonderful and weird hashtags to have come up, #AScentInEmojis ranks up there with extra points for conjuring up a lingering smell.
The idea wafted on to Twitter from the desk of author Joanne Harris who shared a few examples of her own, including Chanel No 5 as a rose and leopard and Angel as a glazed doughnut, cocktail and a wilted flower.
Dune was a cactus and cherry blossom.
Genius idea: a perfume bible, written in nothing but emojis.— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 24, 2018
Chanel no 5: 🌹🐆
Angel: 🍩🍹🥀
Eau Sauvage: 🌱🍃⛈️
Fracas: 🌹💥
Dune: 🌵🌸
Her followers were soon chipping in with potential emoji definitions for her “perfume bible”.
Who can resist Dior’s Poison – defined with a red stiletto and a skull and crossbones?
Dior Poison: 🌫⚗️🗯❌👠☠️— Victoria Broadley (@broadleygirl) April 24, 2018
Or the gender-neutral fragrance CK One with same-sex couples holding hands and a rainbow?
CK One: 👦👧👬👭↔🌈⚡☄ #AScentInEmojis— ⭐ neverwhere ⭐ (@neverwhere) April 24, 2018
And Escentric Molecule No.1 with a cookie, cake and a kiss.
Eccentric Molecule No. 1 - 🍪🍰😘#ascentinemojis— Little Brown Bird (@_the_lbb) April 24, 2018
Some drifted away from perfumes for other olfactory stimuli.
Petrichor – the smell which accompanies the first rain in a while – was recreated with a sapling, leaves and the tree emoji coupled with rain and an umbrella.
🌱🌿🌲🌧️☔ Petrichor #AScentInEmojis— Richard Hesketh (@RichardHesketh1) April 24, 2018
Harris told her Twitter followers: “I’m really enjoying these.”
I'm really enjoying all these. Please hashtag them so I can see them all! #AScentInEmojis https://t.co/qxSi74u65i— Joanne Harris (@Joannechocolat) April 24, 2018
Of course, you could also read the hashtag as “ascent in emojis” which possibly explains this contribution.
🧗🏾♂️⛰🏕🧗🏾♂️🏔⛺️🧗🏾♂️🗻💃🏿#ascentinemojis— Daniel Benneworth-Gray (@gray) April 24, 2018
