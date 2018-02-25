Twitter couldn’t help but notice Gary Neville absolutely destroying Arsenal in commentary

Gary Neville is perhaps best known for his measured analysis as a football pundit, but it’s as a commentator that he really lets his passion show.

Gary Neville is perhaps best known for his measured analysis as a football pundit, but it’s as a commentator that he really lets his passion show.

At least, that was the case when Arsenal put in something of a weak performance against Manchester City in the League Cup final.

I wish Gary Neville would use slightly more constructive negative words than the one he is using. It’s like arsenal have killed a puppy! — Kelly Sotherton (@KellySotherton) February 25, 2018 With the north London side 3-0 down in the second half, Neville made his feelings clear. “I’ve mentioned the walking of the Arsenal players and then the retreating runs of Ramsey and Xhaka, ambling, jogging back,” said Neville.

“Absolute disgrace they are, they’re an absolute disgrace. Walking on a football pitch at Wembley. Giving up. Spineless.” When all is said and done at Wembley today and the lights are turned out after another cup final, Gary Neville will still be sat in the gantry absolutely tearing into Arsenal — Ben McAleer (@BenMcAleer1) February 25, 2018 Twitter couldn’t help but notice Neville’s ranting as Arsenal lost their third League Cup final under Arsene Wenger.

Gary Neville is fewwwwmmmmiiiiin — Jimmy (@EntireDesign_) February 25, 2018 Wow. Gary Neville. Don’t hold back mate 😂 — Scott Patterson (@R_o_M) February 25, 2018 It did indeed have a little of the Arsenal Fan TV about it. Gary Neville currently channeling his inner Arsenal Fan TV and really laying into this Arsenal team. — COPA90 (@COPA90) February 25, 2018 Gary Neville doing Arsenal Fan TV's job for them — David Cowlishaw (@davidcowlishaw) February 25, 2018 Something for those with editing skills to get to grips with later, no doubt.

Somebody needs to drop the last ten minutes of Gary Neville's commentary over a beat because we could have the world's hardest diss track on our hands. — Raj Bains (@BainsXIII) February 25, 2018 I hope someone has edited all of Gary Neville from the last 15 mins into a little video — Tom Rostance (@TJRostance) February 25, 2018 Arsenal lost 3-0 as Pep Guardiola claimed his first trophy at City. The players will probably have to watch the game back at some point this week in an effort to improve. They’d be well advised to mute the commentary if they do.

