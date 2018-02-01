Twelve lessons on the meaning of life from terminally ill children
Paediatrician Alastair McAlpine anonymously documented some remarkable responses from his patients.
A paediatrician has shared the powerful thoughts of terminally ill children on the meaning of life.
Alastair McAlpine, a South African doctor from Cape Town, said he asked some of his young palliative care patients “what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning” – sharing their responses in a Twitter thread now shared thousands of times.
Here are 12 lessons he learned from their responses.
1. Screens and fighting aren’t the answer
First:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
NONE said they wished they'd watched more TV
NONE said they should've spent more time on Face Book
NONE said they enjoyed fighting with others
NONE enjoyed hospital
/1
2. Loyal companions bring joy
MANY mentioned their pets:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.'
'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs'
'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.'
/2
3. Kids are aware of their parents’ grief
MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.'
'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.'
'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone'
/3
4. Ice cream is awesome
ALL of them loved ice-cream.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
/4
5. Children need stories
ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'
'I love stories in space!'
'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'
Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5
6. Don’t worry about what others think
MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'
'Jane came to visit after the surgery and didn't even notice the scar!' /6
7. Beaches are the best
Many of them loved swimming, and the beach.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'I made big sandcastles!'
'Being in the sea with the waves was so exciting! My eyes didn't even hurt!' /7
8. Kindness is everything
Almost ALL of them valued kindness above most other virtues:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My granny is so kind to me. She always makes me smile.'
'Jonny gave me half his sandwich when I didn't eat mine. That was nice.'
'I like it when that kind nurse is here. She's gentle. And it hurts less' /8
9. Laughter relieves pain
Almost ALL of them loved people who made them laugh:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'That magician is so silly! His pants fell down and I couldn't stop laughing!'
'My daddy pulls funny faces which I just love!'
'The boy in the next bed farted! Hahaha!'
Laughter relieves pain. /9
10. Kids love their toys and superheroes
Kids love their toys, and their superheroes.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'My Princess Sophia doll is my favourite!'
'I love Batman!' (All the boys love Batman)
'I like cuddling my teddy' /10
11. Nothing is more important than time with family
Finally, they ALL valued time with their family. Nothing was more important.— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
'Mum and dad are the best!'
'My sister always hugs me tight'
'No one loves me like mummy loves me!' /11
12. Kids can be so wise
Take home message:— Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018
Be kind. Read more books. Spend time with your family. Crack jokes. Go to the beach. Hug your dog. Tell that special person you love them.
These are the things these kids wished they could've done more. The rest is details.
Oh... and eat ice-cream. /End
