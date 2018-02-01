Twelve lessons on the meaning of life from terminally ill children

Alastair McAlpine, a South African doctor from Cape Town, said he asked some of his young palliative care patients “what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning” – sharing their responses in a Twitter thread now shared thousands of times.

Here are 12 lessons he learned from their responses.

MANY mentioned their pets: 'I love Rufus, his funny bark makes me laugh.' 'I love when Ginny snuggles up to me at night and purrs' 'I was happiest riding Jake on the beach.' /2

First: NONE said they wished they'd watched more TV NONE said they should've spent more time on Face Book NONE said they enjoyed fighting with others NONE enjoyed hospital /1

MANY mentioned their parents, often expressing worry or concern: 'Hope mum will be ok. She seems sad.' 'Dad mustn't worry. He'll see me again soon.' 'God will take care of my mum and dad when I'm gone' /3

ALL of them loved books or being told stories, especially by their parents:

'Harry Potter made me feel brave.'

'I love stories in space!'

'I want to be a great detective like Sherlock Holmes when I'm better!'



Folks, read to your kids! They love it. /5 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

6. Don’t worry about what others think

MANY wished they had spent less time worrying about what others thought of them, and valued people who just treated them 'normally'.

'My real friends didn't care when my hair fell out.'

'Jane came to visit after the surgery and didn't even notice the scar!' /6 — Alastair McAlpine (@AlastairMcA30) February 1, 2018

7. Beaches are the best