News And Finally

Friday 2 February 2018

Twelve lessons on the meaning of life from terminally ill children

Paediatrician Alastair McAlpine anonymously documented some remarkable responses from his patients.

Paediatrician Alastair McAlpine shared the young patients' responses in a Twitter thread (Sasiistock/Getty Images/PA)
Paediatrician Alastair McAlpine shared the young patients' responses in a Twitter thread (Sasiistock/Getty Images/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A paediatrician has shared the powerful thoughts of terminally ill children on the meaning of life.

Alastair McAlpine, a South African doctor from Cape Town, said he asked some of his young palliative care patients “what they had enjoyed in life, and what gave it meaning” – sharing their responses in a Twitter thread now shared thousands of times.

Here are 12 lessons he learned from their responses.

1. Screens and fighting aren’t the answer

2. Loyal companions bring joy

3. Kids are aware of their parents’ grief

4. Ice cream is awesome

5. Children need stories

6. Don’t worry about what others think

7. Beaches are the best

8. Kindness is everything

9. Laughter relieves pain

10. Kids love their toys and superheroes

11. Nothing is more important than time with family

12. Kids can be so wise

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News