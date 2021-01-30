TV weather report interrupted by nine-month-old toddler walking into shot

Leslie Lopez was giving the report on TV when her son walked into shot (PA)

An American meteorologist had a surprise guest during her weather report after her nine-month-old son waddled into shot.

Leslie Lopez was giving the report for ABC7 from home when her son, Nolan, appeared and attempted to walk between her legs.

Without missing a beat, she picked up her son and carried on with the rest of her report.

She said at the end of her segment: “He walks now guys, so I’ve lost all control.”

The moment went viral on Twitter, with people, including a number of celebrities, complimenting Ms Lopez for how she handled the interruption.

Pitch Perfect and Hunger Games actress Elizabeth Banks tweeted: “Luv this. Moms doing their thing. Go @abc7leslielopez!”

Dan Rather, journalist and former evening news anchor, added: “Sometimes working from home means unexpected cameos. A tip of the Stetson to this pro, @abc7leslielopez, and her “assistant” for the heart-warming weather forecast.”

Ms Lopez replied: “This is a wonderful compliment from someone who is on the Mt. Rushmore of broadcasting. It means a lot and made my year. It also means a lot to my “babysitting” husband who was on the hot seat until your tweet came through.”

It also attracted the attention of Robert Kelly — a professor who shot to fame after his two children interrupted his BBC interview in 2017.

He tweeted Ms Lopez: “Picking up your son without missing a beat was a pretty smooth move. Very nice.

“Hmm. Maybe I should have tried that, but if I think it would have been tough seated with two of them. Congratulations.”

With more people working from home during the pandemic, it’s not the first time a young child has made a cameo appearance during a TV broadcast.

In July, Dr Clare Wenham from the London School of Economics was being interviewed on the BBC when her daughter interrupted to ask the name of the person she was speaking to.

In a separate incident on the same day, Sky News foreign affairs editor Deborah Haynes was interrupted by her son walking in to ask for biscuits during a live report from her home.

