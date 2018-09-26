News And Finally

Wednesday 26 September 2018

Turtle gets around on wheelchair made from Lego

The wheelchair gets the eastern box turtle’s shell off the ground and allows his legs to move.

The turtle is able to get around thanks to its Lego-made wheelchair (Sinclair Miller/The Maryland Zoo via AP)
The turtle is able to get around thanks to its Lego-made wheelchair (Sinclair Miller/The Maryland Zoo via AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

A wild turtle with a broken shell is rolling around on a wheelchair made of Lego while recovering at a US zoo.

News outlets report that veterinarians had performed surgery on the grapefruit-sized eastern box turtle found in July with fractures to the underside of his shell.

ipanews_a3fa2bcc-bcca-4f19-8b31-09f1e50588ce_embedded1253380
(Sinclair Miller/The Maryland Zoo via AP)

Vet Garrett Fraess said keeping the shell bottom off the ground is important so it can heal. Mr Fraess says no one makes turtle-sized wheelchairs, so he sent sketches to a friend who is a Lego enthusiast.

A few weeks after the surgery, the turtle had the wheelchair, which gets the shell off the ground and allows his legs to move.

Maryland Zoo doctor Ellen Bronson said the turtle is likely to use the wheelchair until the spring.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News