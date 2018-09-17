You’ve probably read and heard the names Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen before, but have they been pronounced correctly?

Turns out you’ve been pronouncing Ariana Grande and Chrissy Teigen wrong

Well, it’s these names which have sparked a discussion online, because as you’ll see from the clip below of an interview Ariana had with Apple’s Beats 1 radio station – Grande isn’t how you think it sounds.

The life-changing realisations don’t stop there either, oh no.

After that clip of Grande, 25, was shared to Twitter, model and author Teigen was drawn into the conversation – and revealed her name is just as misconstrued.

word! gave up a long time ago. last name is tie-gen not tee-gen https://t.co/M9EvS9pTrW — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

Mind blowing, but that’s just the start of it.

Similar to Grande, it turns out Teigen also lets people mispronounce her name.

I know. I even correct people when they say it correctly. it’s all v effed up https://t.co/aJkweIiL7H — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 17, 2018

And just for confirmation, she even shared a video of her pronouncing her surname the correct way – including confirmation from her mum.

What a time to be alive.

Well, at least there are others out ther who feel her pain.

As someone who also gets his name mispronounced all the time, this is beyond me — Omar Jimenez (@OmarJimenezCNN) September 17, 2018

I feel this tweet — GIPHY (@GIPHY) September 17, 2018

Gif? Jif? Hif?

