Although it may seem normal to put petrol into your own car, for many residents of Oregon in the US the idea is ridiculous and even a little scary.

Turns out people in Oregon can’t handle the idea of pumping their own petrol

Historically, it was illegal in fact for drivers to pump their own fuel in the state. However, a bill which took effect at the start of 2018 now allows motorists to serve themselves – and according to comments on a local report by KTVL CBS 10, it’s been met with shock and horror by many in the area.

One comment reads: “I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian…..I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!” “This a service only qualified people should perform. I will literally park at the pump and wait until someone pumps my gas. I can’t even,” reads a second.

Live shot of Oregon residents attempting to pump their own gas pic.twitter.com/PabwrbMteD — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 3, 2018 People of Oregon: we’ve been pumping our own gas in California for years. You’ll be fine. Seriously. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 3, 2018 Despite local residents’ outrage, the law change only affects stations in Oregon counties with populations of 40,000 or lower, and does not legally require the stations to switch to self-service – with some reportedly saying they will continue to help pump petrol for their customers. Despite these facts being made clear in the local news report, a third comment on the Facebook post reads: “Not a good idea, there are lots of reason to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too. Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly.”

Another said: “Does no one consider the cumulative effects of breathing in small amounts of gas over time? Lung cancer rates will skyrocket. Who knows how this will effect other body systems.” Meanwhile at the #Oregon self service gas pump pic.twitter.com/1CjRFGnqHO — Husky Haddish (@HuskyBro_Inc) January 2, 2018 On the other side of the fence however, some believe this opens a glorious opportunity for fuel-pumping experts.

1. Moves to Oregon.

2. Opens “How to Pump Gas” training school.

3. pic.twitter.com/JACdS5hHAB — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) January 3, 2018 Genius.

