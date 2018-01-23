MP Liz Truss has baffled those on Twitter by posting a picture of onions on her Twitter feed.

Turns out MP Liz Truss knows her onions

What a wonderful display of onions in Caxton Street. pic.twitter.com/s7W535a26f — Elizabeth Truss (@trussliz) January 23, 2018 Truss, who serves as Chief Secretary to the Treasury, shared the picture from outside the former Blewcoat School on London’s Claxton Street.

The MP for South West Norfolk is known for her love of food and became a meme after the 2014 Conservative party conference speaking about food exports in her role as Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. There she declared her astonishment for the amount of cheese imported into the UK.

Liz Truss at the Conservative Party Conference in 2014 She said: “We import two-thirds of our cheese. That. Is. A. Disgrace.” pic.twitter.com/TESdpLGyUP — and being, like, really smart (@pez_sez) January 23, 2018 She also explained her future plans telling delegates: “In December I’ll be in Beijing, opening up pork markets” and then pausing for dramatic effect and entering internet folklore.

Naturally, Twitter went to town. People questioned where the onions were from. These better not be imported onions. https://t.co/eQydN6eMdp — Gareth Quinn (@GarethBQuinn) January 23, 2018 I hope they're not imported because that would be a....... https://t.co/gfvzhINIKS — Joel Taylor (@JoelTaylorhack) January 23, 2018 Disgrace, getit? That theme came up a few times.

As did the idea of cheese and onions being served up together. She needed an onion soundbite to complement the notorious cheese outburst... https://t.co/2zeB8WvyVz — Matt Slade (@mattslade78) January 23, 2018 What is it about cheese and onions? https://t.co/bsoNVQQKLB — Judith Knott (@judithmknott) January 23, 2018 Some just saw it as peak Truss.

Liz Truss with another solid gold #AccidentalPartridge 😂😂https://t.co/jyIhw9WxJ0 — Alex Paknadel (@AlexPaknadel) January 23, 2018 Hard to imagine a tweet that is more Liz Truss than this https://t.co/k4SoinA30Y — Miranda Aldersley (@mirandakate14) January 23, 2018 The property is owned by the National Trust but is currently rented out.

Press Association