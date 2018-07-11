Turns out football isn’t coming home after all
Heartbreak for England, but joy for pretty much everyone else.
In a devastating blow to meme-makers everywhere, it turns out football is not coming home.
Rumours of it coming home have been greatly exaggerated.— Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 11, 2018
Despite the videos that have flooded Twitter over the last few weeks claiming it was indeed coming home, England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.
It left England fans absolutely gutted.
It's staying where it is...— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 11, 2018
Football doesn’t seem to be coming home tonight it’s gone out on the lash and been tied to a railing the dirty stop out— Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) July 11, 2018
It’s* coming home— popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) July 11, 2018
*bone-deep sadness, the natural state of the English
Who gave football the wrong address? It was so close to coming home 💔— ok (@JamzLdnKmt) July 11, 2018
My life has just entered a spiralling pit of despair. I can’t come to terms with the fact that it’s not coming home.— Chip (@TheBurntChip) July 11, 2018
I need my mother.
For pretty much everyone else, the schadenfreude was very, very real.
i would have been much more benevolent about this if every england supporter i know hadn't texted me "it's coming home" daily for the last month.— A West (@ayyy_west) July 11, 2018
this is YOUR fault.
i was getting rly sick of all the it's coming home tweets thank u croatia— adenah (@starryskiesxx) July 11, 2018
I guess they’re, er, coming home now?— Fra Fee (@frafee) July 11, 2018
WHERE ARE THE IT'S COMING HOME TWEETS NOW BISHHHH— Z🇭🇷 (@SsamD_Zz) July 11, 2018
Me falling asleep knowing that tomorrow there won't be a single "it's coming home" in sight pic.twitter.com/dN1WYKxASS— Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) July 11, 2018
England fans were left to wonder if perhaps they were somehow responsible.
it’s our fault, we jinxed it by saying “it’s coming home” every 10 seconds😭— 𝔧𝔦𝔫𝔞 (@jinakhoushnaw) July 11, 2018
everyone that said it’s coming home atm: pic.twitter.com/c4EfEfoq24— beth (@haroldsminter) July 11, 2018
But when you think about it, what does “it’s coming home” really mean?
Coming home was always a metaphor anyway— Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) July 11, 2018
Anyway, as all England fans know, it definitely is still coming home.
I’m still singing it’s coming home idc— Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) July 11, 2018
2020 is when it’s really coming home anyway— seamus gorman 🏴 (@gormanseamus) July 11, 2018
We’re gonna win Euro 2020 #itscominghome— Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) July 11, 2018
Oh, England, you great, unfinished symphony. We are so proud of you. Qatar 2022, it’s coming home. 🏴— Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) July 11, 2018
Press Association