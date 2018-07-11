News And Finally

Thursday 12 July 2018

Turns out football isn’t coming home after all

Heartbreak for England, but joy for pretty much everyone else.

Devastated England fans after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
Devastated England fans after the match (Martin Rickett/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

In a devastating blow to meme-makers everywhere, it turns out football is not coming home.

Despite the videos that have flooded Twitter over the last few weeks claiming it was indeed coming home, England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

It left England fans absolutely gutted.

For pretty much everyone else, the schadenfreude was very, very real.

England fans were left to wonder if perhaps they were somehow responsible.

But when you think about it, what does “it’s coming home” really mean?

Anyway, as all England fans know, it definitely is still coming home.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News