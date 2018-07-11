Turns out football isn’t coming home after all

In a devastating blow to meme-makers everywhere, it turns out football is not coming home.

Rumours of it coming home have been greatly exaggerated. — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) July 11, 2018

Despite the videos that have flooded Twitter over the last few weeks claiming it was indeed coming home, England were beaten 2-1 by Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in Moscow.

It left England fans absolutely gutted.

It's staying where it is... — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 11, 2018

Football doesn’t seem to be coming home tonight it’s gone out on the lash and been tied to a railing the dirty stop out — Paloma Faith (@Palomafaith) July 11, 2018

It’s* coming home



*bone-deep sadness, the natural state of the English — popular comedy account “the pixelated boat” (@pixelatedboat) July 11, 2018

Who gave football the wrong address? It was so close to coming home 💔 — ok (@JamzLdnKmt) July 11, 2018

My life has just entered a spiralling pit of despair. I can’t come to terms with the fact that it’s not coming home.



I need my mother. — Chip (@TheBurntChip) July 11, 2018

For pretty much everyone else, the schadenfreude was very, very real.

i would have been much more benevolent about this if every england supporter i know hadn't texted me "it's coming home" daily for the last month.



this is YOUR fault. — A West (@ayyy_west) July 11, 2018

i was getting rly sick of all the it's coming home tweets thank u croatia — adenah (@starryskiesxx) July 11, 2018

I guess they’re, er, coming home now? — Fra Fee (@frafee) July 11, 2018

WHERE ARE THE IT'S COMING HOME TWEETS NOW BISHHHH — Z🇭🇷 (@SsamD_Zz) July 11, 2018

Me falling asleep knowing that tomorrow there won't be a single "it's coming home" in sight pic.twitter.com/dN1WYKxASS — Anjali. (@Anjalaaay) July 11, 2018

England fans were left to wonder if perhaps they were somehow responsible.

it’s our fault, we jinxed it by saying “it’s coming home” every 10 seconds😭 — 𝔧𝔦𝔫𝔞 (@jinakhoushnaw) July 11, 2018

everyone that said it’s coming home atm: pic.twitter.com/c4EfEfoq24 — beth (@haroldsminter) July 11, 2018

But when you think about it, what does “it’s coming home” really mean?

Coming home was always a metaphor anyway — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) July 11, 2018

Anyway, as all England fans know, it definitely is still coming home.

I’m still singing it’s coming home idc — Olivia Buckland (@OliviaDBuck) July 11, 2018

2020 is when it’s really coming home anyway — seamus gorman 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@gormanseamus) July 11, 2018

We’re gonna win Euro 2020 #itscominghome — Rob Beckett (@robbeckettcomic) July 11, 2018

Oh, England, you great, unfinished symphony. We are so proud of you. Qatar 2022, it’s coming home. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — Matthew Lewis (@Mattdavelewis) July 11, 2018

Press Association