We all know who Barbie is but it appears not many of us knew she had a last name. Or that she had siblings.

Turns out, Barbie has a surname and the internet is shook

Until of course, the famous doll’s official Twitter account posted a Sibling Day message on April 13.

I always thought her last name was “Doll" 😭 — RHEA LAYNE 🇧🇧 (@MissRheaDawn) April 13, 2018 Some were left questioning everything about their existence. After 18 years, I finally find out @Barbie has a last name... and it’s Roberts..? 🧐😶 I don’t know how I feel about this. — @ivenka_de (@ivenka_de) April 14, 2018 @kbcoddington my life is a lie — Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) April 14, 2018 While others were wondering where the siblings came from.

When did she have 3 sisters? — Kristal Leigh (@Krisayye) April 14, 2018 Since when you got sisters sis, — Jem (@janaeem_) April 14, 2018 When they get a brunette sis??? — Brownnipplesuperiority (@chikfilatio) April 14, 2018 One person even demanded to look at Barbie’s birth certificate. I demand to see a birth certificate — Kirbie D (@kirbiev) April 13, 2018 Barbie was created by Ruth Handler in 1959 and given the name Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Over the years, Barbie has had many siblings, including Skipper, Anastasia, Todd, Chelsea, Kelly and Kristine. Kristine was discontinued in 2001, while Kelly was replaced with Chelsea in 2010. Barbie’s brother Todd was discontinued in 1971 in the US and in 1980 in Europe.

Her boyfriend Ken’s full name is Kenneth Carson.

