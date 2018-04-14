News And Finally

Saturday 14 April 2018

Turns out, Barbie has a surname and the internet is shook

No, it’s not ‘Doll’.

Barbie
Barbie

By Press Association Reporters

We all know who Barbie is but it appears not many of us knew she had a last name. Or that she had siblings.

Until of course, the famous doll’s official Twitter account posted a Sibling Day message on April 13.

Many were confused, with one Twitter user asking “When the hell did Barbie get a last name?”

One person had presumed her surname was “Doll”.

Some were left questioning everything about their existence.

While others were wondering where the siblings came from.

One person even demanded to look at Barbie’s birth certificate.

Barbie was created by Ruth Handler in 1959 and given the name Barbara Millicent Roberts.

Over the years, Barbie has had many siblings, including Skipper, Anastasia, Todd, Chelsea, Kelly and Kristine. Kristine was discontinued in 2001, while Kelly was replaced with Chelsea in 2010.

Barbie’s brother Todd was discontinued in 1971 in the US and in 1980 in Europe.

Her boyfriend Ken’s full name is Kenneth Carson.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News