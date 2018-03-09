Trump tells steelworker his father is ‘looking down’, steelworker says ‘he’s still alive’

President Trump: “Your father ... is looking down, he’s very proud of you right now.”



Local steel worker union president: “Oh, he’s still alive.”



Trump: “Oh, he is? Then he’s even more proud of you.” pic.twitter.com/rLKIlMDzkr — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 8, 2018

Trump was speaking with steelworkers after announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminium exports.

The response to the tickling exchange has been one largely of ridicule – with some likening it to a moment from a sitcom.