Friday 9 March 2018

Trump tells steelworker his father is ‘looking down’, steelworker says ‘he’s still alive’

Cue Curb Your Enthusiasm theme tune.

Donald Trump

Donald Trump produced a gaffe for the comedy purists at a meeting in the White House, when he mistakenly told a fellow speaker his father is “looking down” on him and feeling proud.

Steelworker union president Scott Sauritch replied: “Oh, he’s still alive.”

Trump was speaking with steelworkers after announcing new tariffs on steel and aluminium exports.

The response to the tickling exchange has been one largely of ridicule – with some likening it to a moment from a sitcom.

Larry David Whatever GIF by Curb Your Enthusiasm - Find & Share on GIPHY

Some took pity on Trump though, and suggested his words had been misconstrued.

Others thought he could at least rely on his press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, to put in a good word for him about the mistake.

And finally one guy harked back to a previous meme about Trump.

