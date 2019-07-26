A gorilla named Trudy, believed to be the oldest Western Lowland gorilla in captivity, has died at the age of 63 in the US.

Trudy, believed to be oldest gorilla in captivity, dies aged 63

A spokeswoman for The Little Rock Zoo in Arkansas said zookeepers found Trudy dead when they checked on her on Wednesday morning.

Susan Altrui said Trudy was the oldest gorilla in the records of zoos accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, an international accrediting organisation.

The Zoo is sad to announce the passing of Trudy, the grand dame of @LittleRockZoo. At 63, Trudy was the oldest living Western Lowland gorilla living in a zoo in the world. You will be missed, sweet girl. ❤️❤️❤️ 🦍 pic.twitter.com/Xh7KXaGxrl — Little Rock Zoo (@LittleRockZoo) July 25, 2019

Ms Altrui said it is possible but highly unlikely non-accredited zoos have older gorillas.

Trudy came to the Little Rock Zoo from Buffalo in 1988 with a male gorilla, Ollie, on a breeding loan.

Syd Tanner, one of her former keepers, called her the “boss lady” of her all-male group.

Trudy was also one of the last gorillas captured in the wild.

Today, North American gorillas are born in zoos.

PA Media