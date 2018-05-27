Trans man goes viral after friends throw ‘it’s a boy’ gender change party

Friends of Corey Walker, who is transitioning to male, decorated the party with paraphernalia usually seen at a baby shower and syringes filled with drink, in reference to his testosterone injections.

Corey with his friends

Corey having a jell-o shot

Photos of the party posted to Twitter by the 27-year-old have been shared thousands of times, with his initial tweet receiving more than 55,000 likes and hundreds of messages of support.

These are the gender reveal parties I want more of. Congratulations! — supreme feminist goddess (@blowticious) May 26, 2018

this party is so cute and wholesome i actually teared up because of how supportive and fun your friends are 💙 — gothicc (@__caitlinmay) May 26, 2018

“I actually came up with the idea a few years ago when my partner at the time came out as trans,” Corey, from Florida, told the Press Association. “I thought it would be a cute surprise for him to come home to after he went to the doctor to get his first shot of testosterone.