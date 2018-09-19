News And Finally

Wednesday 19 September 2018

Train delayed by driver stuck in on board toilet

The train travelling from Bromley South to London Victoria was held for seven minutes while the driver was freed.

(Gareth Fuller/PA)
(Gareth Fuller/PA)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

A train was delayed after its driver became trapped in the toilet on board.

The driver of the Southeastern Railway service from Bromley South to Victoria had to phone colleagues to come and release the toilet’s door, which was jammed, after he nipped in there whilst waiting for the service to depart.

The train eventually left seven minutes late, but fortunately made up some time on its journey into central London.

The train driver’s misfortune amused many on Twitter, after the train line very honestly explained the delay on their account.

A Southeastern spokesperson said of the incident: “Getting stuck in the loo is enough to drive anyone round the bend, and we’re sorry to those of our passengers who were delayed.”

Enough said.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News