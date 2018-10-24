A dog in New Jersey has a quick-thinking train conductor to thank for its rescue after getting lost on the train tracks last weekend.

A dog in New Jersey has a quick-thinking train conductor to thank for its rescue after getting lost on the train tracks last weekend.

Train conductor halts traffic and gives chase to rescue lost dog from the tracks

Shelby was spotted near South Orange station around midday, at which point crew on a westbound train were alerted to her presence. From there, rail traffic was halted and Howard Kempton disembarked from the train to give chase.

As you can see from the below photo, Shelby was successfully recovered.

This past weekend, NJ TRANSIT Conductor Howard Kempton halted train traffic to sprint after a lost dog on the tracks,... Posted by NJ TRANSIT on Monday, October 22, 2018

Kempton was able to fashion a makeshift lead for Shelby with his own tie after catching her to make sure she didn’t go AWOL again.

The hero of the piece commented on NJ Transit’s Facebook post, saying: “I’m glad I was at the right spot at the right time.

“I must say I couldn’t have done it without the South Orange police officer who pointed out to my engineer Mike B that there was a dog in the tracks and then informed me, and the State Trooper who also assisted me tracking her down.”

Shelby was reunited with her owner, who also got in touch to share her thanks via the social media post, writing: “Thank you Howard, and Danielle for saving my little Shelby!

“She got away from me in South Mountain Reservation and I looked for her for 2 hours before I got the phone call. You are heroes and I am forever grateful!”

(daniellephant144/Instagram)

Stick to adventuring somewhere a little safer next time, Shelby. Heroic train conductors might not always be on hand to help.

Press Association