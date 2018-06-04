Traffic cops had the perfect response when they pulled over someone called Aaron

A police officer seemed to finally get his chance to reference a five-year-old joke when he pulled over someone called Aaron for speeding.

A traffic cop issued the ticket after the motorist was clocked driving at 45mph in a 30mph zone.

But it was the fact that his name was Aaron which pulled in the laughs on Twitter. You done messed up. pic.twitter.com/YrE0TKr1yX — Dixon Police (@DixonPolice) June 3, 2018 Dixon Police, in Illinois, US, tweeted a pic of the resulting ticket with a caption “you done messed up.”

To anyone in the know, it was obvious that the widely liked and shared tweet was referencing a Key and Peele sketch from 2012. In the scene, a substitute teacher struggles to pronounce names. He calls a student named Aaron “Ay-Ay-Ron” and sends him to the principal’s office for backchat telling him “you done messed up Aaron”.

