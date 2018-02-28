T-Pain proved with one tweet that he has the perfect marriage

The American rapper admitted he and his wife try to get to bed early, but often get distracted by looking at cat gifs together until the early hours of the morning.

My marriage has turned into a nightly routine of my wife and I running down the list of reasons we should go to bed early so we can wake up and get shit done the next day, then by the 675th cat gif on reddit we both yell “how the fuck is it 3am?!” Worth it. I love her. — T-Pain (@TPAIN) February 28, 2018

The singer, who has performed with DJ Khaled, Akon and Lil Wayne, has been married to Amber Najm since 2003, and the couple have three children. His real name is Faheem Rashad Najm.

The message about his wife has been retweeted more than 21,000 times, with social media users rushing to reply with their favourite cat pictures.