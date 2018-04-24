Town crier who rocked up to royal birth becomes loud-mouthed meme
‘Me 10 seconds after the friend who swore me to secrecy leaves the room.’
A self-proclaimed royalist town crier who stood on the steps of the hospital where the Duchess of Cambridge was giving birth has had the internet treatment – he’s become a meme.
Tony Appleton, whose position is unofficial and not connected to the royals, loudly told the crowd outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital that Kate Middleton and Prince William were having a son – shortly after the sex was announced.
This image is meme-able. pic.twitter.com/X0ZDxKS9kx— Katelyn Burns (@transscribe) April 23, 2018
Naturally, Tony’s bellowing was indeed meme-able.
Here’s nine things he’s been shouting about, according to Twitter.
1. Friend’s best kept secrets
Me 10 seconds after the friend who swore me to secrecy leaves the room. pic.twitter.com/8fizDYhkUp— Justin Myers (@theguyliner) April 23, 2018
2. The anguish of treading on Lego
Rare shot of town crier stepping on a Lego. pic.twitter.com/B2XoiXEgK5— Alan Ferrier (@alanferrier) April 23, 2018
3. Alan Partridge references
DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! DAN! pic.twitter.com/nSyY0bq5mh— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 23, 2018
4. Keeping it down
“MAY I REMIND YOU THIS IS A LIBRARY?” pic.twitter.com/9PUPjkOvJ2— Craig Deeley 🇪🇺🏳️🌈 (@craiguito) April 23, 2018
5. Not paying for specialist movies, honest
AND FINALLY, I WOULD LKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC THAT I NEVER WATCHED THOSE FILMS DESPITE THE £900 BILL FROM VIRGIN MEDIA pic.twitter.com/6iAybgfBY6— Alistair Coleman (@alistaircoleman) April 23, 2018
6. Just mentioning the name of a film
A Quiet Place (2018) pic.twitter.com/rEerRQUBMD— - (@whalebiologist8) April 23, 2018
7. Teaching pointers
READ THE SYLLABUS!!! pic.twitter.com/PRkvEpL2LW— Nyasha Junior (@NyashaJunior) April 23, 2018
8. Movie preferences
TANGLED WAS BETTER THAN FROZEN pic.twitter.com/cM1baeBG0H— Neil Slorance (@neilslorance) April 23, 2018
9. References to other memes
“I LOVE THIS WOMAN AND HER CURVY BODY. AS A TEENAGER, I WAS OFTEN TEASED BY MY FRIENDS FOR MY ATTRACTION TO GIRLS ON THE THICKER SIDE” pic.twitter.com/6h9yxxocDa— Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) April 23, 2018
Preach Tony the town crier. Preach.
Press Association