Touching messages shared with Rev Richard Coles on his solo 58th birthday

Celebrities and fans have shared birthday messages for the Rev Richard Coles on social media after he posted a note about spending the day alone.

Itâs my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat - but NO ONE can take my kippers. pic.twitter.com/D6WWwpaWIM — Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) March 26, 2020

The ex-Communards star, who turns 58, shared a photograph of his breakfast on Twitter, writing alongside it: “It’s my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat – but NO ONE can take my kippers”.

Coles, who is also a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, announced in December that his civil partner, the Rev David Coles, who was also a priest, had died after a long illness.

Chef Nigella Lawson said she was sending him love.

Happy Birthday might sound like an impossible injunction right now, but sending love — Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 26, 2020

Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss was also among the people wishing him well.

Happy Birthday, Richard! 😘 — Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) March 26, 2020

BBC presenter Samira Ahmed wished him “big hugs”.

And no one ever shall take your kippers. Big hugs, my brother. And happy birthday. xx — Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) March 26, 2020

Scottish comedian Susan Calman, who was a part of Strictly alongside Coles, tweeted: “Happy birthday lovely. Let’s meet up on a train when this is all over xxx”.

Happy birthday lovely. Letâs meet up on a train when this is all over xxx — Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) March 26, 2020

Former RAF Tornado navigator and author John Nichol shared a lovely message too.

Happy birthday Richard @RevRichardColes.

You brought great joy to my life in the 1980s with your Communards' hits!

And I too, LOVE kippers! If I am not mistaken, those ones look like they originate from beautiful Seahouses near Alnwick? As a Geordie, they are my favourite! https://t.co/aVg2EIdUSz — John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) March 26, 2020

Radio presenter James O’Brien said he hoped Coles found a bit of comfort and happiness on his birthday.

Happy Birthday Richard. You bring comfort & happiness to many, many people & we all hope you find a bit of both today. https://t.co/NzsfFbdhdR — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 26, 2020

Among the well wishers was radio presenter Ian McMillan, who said Coles’s choice of breakfast fish were “kippers of love”.

Happy Birthday Richard: those are kippers of love. https://t.co/bLOFqiglJn — Ian McMillan (@IMcMillan) March 26, 2020

Happy Birthday Richard trended on Twitter as messages were shared for Coles.

PA Media