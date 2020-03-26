Touching messages shared with Rev Richard Coles on his solo 58th birthday

| 6.6°C Dublin
Celebrities and fans have shared birthday messages for the Rev Richard Coles on social media after he posted a note about spending the day alone.
Itâs my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat - but NO ONE can take my kippers. pic.twitter.com/D6WWwpaWIM— Richard Coles (@RevRichardColes) March 26, 2020
The ex-Communards star, who turns 58, shared a photograph of his breakfast on Twitter, writing alongside it: “It’s my birthday: fifty-eight, widowed, lonely, locked-down, straitened, and fat – but NO ONE can take my kippers”.
Coles, who is also a former Strictly Come Dancing contestant, announced in December that his civil partner, the Rev David Coles, who was also a priest, had died after a long illness.
Chef Nigella Lawson said she was sending him love.
Happy Birthday might sound like an impossible injunction right now, but sending love— Nigella Lawson (@Nigella_Lawson) March 26, 2020
Sherlock’s Mark Gatiss was also among the people wishing him well.
Happy Birthday, Richard! 😘— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) March 26, 2020
BBC presenter Samira Ahmed wished him “big hugs”.
And no one ever shall take your kippers. Big hugs, my brother. And happy birthday. xx— Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) March 26, 2020
Scottish comedian Susan Calman, who was a part of Strictly alongside Coles, tweeted: “Happy birthday lovely. Let’s meet up on a train when this is all over xxx”.
Happy birthday lovely. Letâs meet up on a train when this is all over xxx— Susan Calman (@SusanCalman) March 26, 2020
Former RAF Tornado navigator and author John Nichol shared a lovely message too.
Happy birthday Richard @RevRichardColes.— John Nichol (@JohnNicholRAF) March 26, 2020
You brought great joy to my life in the 1980s with your Communards' hits!
And I too, LOVE kippers! If I am not mistaken, those ones look like they originate from beautiful Seahouses near Alnwick? As a Geordie, they are my favourite! https://t.co/aVg2EIdUSz
Radio presenter James O’Brien said he hoped Coles found a bit of comfort and happiness on his birthday.
Happy Birthday Richard. You bring comfort & happiness to many, many people & we all hope you find a bit of both today. https://t.co/NzsfFbdhdR— James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) March 26, 2020
Among the well wishers was radio presenter Ian McMillan, who said Coles’s choice of breakfast fish were “kippers of love”.
Happy Birthday Richard: those are kippers of love. https://t.co/bLOFqiglJn— Ian McMillan (@IMcMillan) March 26, 2020
Happy Birthday Richard trended on Twitter as messages were shared for Coles.
PA Media