Tottenham’s early Christmas present to fans is this footage of two Harry Kane youth team hat-tricks

After the England striker notched his seventh hat-trick of 2017 in a 3-0 win against Burnley, Spurs had a root around the archives and found footage of two Kane hat-tricks that many football fans probably haven’t seen before.

The movement and the finishes are exactly what we’ve come to expect from the 24-year-old in the Premier League.

Another hat-trick for @HKane last night!



We've unearthed a couple more from his younger years that you may not have seen before

The first came in 2010 during Spurs under-18s’ 8-1 win over Coventry City under-18s, while the second came during Spurs under-21s’ 6-3 win over Manchester City under-21s, back in 2013.