News And Finally

Wednesday 14 February 2018

Tottenham forward Fernando Llorente is as handsome in pancake form as he is in real life

Although what he’d look like with a bit of sugar and lemon on his face remains to be seen.

Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring a goal
Tottenham Hotspur's Fernando Llorente celebrates scoring a goal

By Max McLean, Press Association

To celebrate Pancake Day it looks as though Tottenham had some rather tasty portraits designed, and one man in particular stood out as a snack.

Dancakes are a company specialising in artistic pancakes, so as you can imagine it’s a busy time of year for them.

But they weren’t so busy they couldn’t spare some time to portray five Spurs players on the big day, and while they’re all good, it’s Fernando Llorente who will surely be happiest.

Stunning artwork, especially when it comes to the Spanish striker, whose facial hair is a picture of perfection.

A bit of lemon and sugar and you’ve got yourself a great-looking – and great-tasting – pancake. Good work, everyone.

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News