Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has been captured taking a treacherous tumble as he finished up an impressive trick.

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk has been captured taking a treacherous tumble as he finished up an impressive trick.

Tony Hawk’s recovery from this shocking fall proves he is the skateboard king

The 50-year-old recently filmed a “50 Tricks at 50” series to celebrate his birthday over the weekend.

But his attempt at a 720 stunt saw him fly off the ramp and into a gap, where he hit a pillar before landing painfully on the hard floor. If you watched my #50tricksat50 video and noticed the 720 mishap, here's what [literally] went down that day. You'd think after 15 years of riding the same ramp, I'd know how to avoid the gap in the middle... pic.twitter.com/sNVPMSPT2A — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) May 14, 2018 The pro-skateboarder and actor wrote on Twitter: “You’d think after 15 years of riding the same ramp, I’d know how to avoid the gap in the middle…”

Luckily, he was decked out in his safety gear and was not too badly hurt. A shocked yet relieved Hawk told the camera: “I was having a hard time doing a 720, and I finally caught one.

“Before I knew it I was squatting and I was trying to stand up, and before me was a gap in the ramp. “Somehow, I caught the pillar with both legs and managed to sort of ease my way down. I’m going to hurt tomorrow, but here we are.”

After 36 years of professional skating, it looks like Hawk’s still got it.

Press Association