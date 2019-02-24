Tony Hawk shares video of his daughter conquering her skateboard fears

Tony Hawk is widely regarded as one of the greatest skateboarders of all time so naturally his daughter is keen to give the sport a go too.

The 50-year-old shared a video of himself teaching 10-year-old Kadence how to nail a drop-in, saying she was “overcoming her fear in real time”.

My daughter overcoming her fear in real time (wait for it). I might have been more nervous than she was.

👧🏼🛹⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IG6awFIHA3 — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) February 23, 2019

Kadence appears nervous to attempt the move at first, but with encouragement from her dad she eventually takes on the move – and lands it with aplomb.

Hawk said in his tweet: “I might have been more nervous than she was.”

The video struck a chord on Twitter, where it picked up more than seven million views in less than a day.

heartwarming dad + daughter moment. ♥️

(and as someone who’s wanted to ride a board since 6th grade... but always been too scared 🙀... )

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 to @tonyhawk ‘s daughter! ⚡️ https://t.co/iyxef08VyX — Monica Lewinsky (@MonicaLewinsky) February 24, 2019

Another clip posted on his Instagram story showed Kadence falling during her first attempt.

And fans of Hawk were impressed to see his daughter conquering her fears – and him supporting her in doing so.

So many awesome parts of this video.

A.)Watching one of your childhood hero's be an amazing dad, pushing through fear.

B.) Doing this is scary and hard, I remember when I tried and fell sooo many times. C.) The pure joy when she completes it. https://t.co/67VYEGBNh0 — Doug Jossem (@DougJossem) February 24, 2019

Wow, it's the 2am talking, but my mind is blown that Tony Hawk has a daughter about the age I first started watching Tony Hawk stuff. So awesome to see her overcome her fear there and take that first step (and not fall face first like I would). https://t.co/H4LXgIoCX6 — Shai H. (@BG45_Pho) February 24, 2019

Probably the most difficult and crucial thing of parenting: avoiding to transmit our fears and help them overcome their own. — Marina (@NewCapabilities) February 24, 2019

Press Association