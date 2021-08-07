Tom Daley proud to represent ‘Team Great Knitting’ in Tokyo

Tom Daley joked that he has enjoyed representing “Team Great Knitting” after his prowess at the pastime was revealed in Tokyo.

The diver, who ended a 13-year wait for an Olympic gold medal and clinched another bronze, has impressed onlookers with his knitting expertise in the stands in recent days.

Daley went on to unveil a Team GB cardigan complete with the Japanese for “Tokyo” on its front, the Team GB and Olympics emblems across its back, and a Union flag on its sleeve.

He shared images of the patriotic apparel on TikTok and his Instagram account madewithlovebytomdaley, which is dedicated to knitting and crochet.

Speaking to the BBC after winning bronze on Saturday, Daley said: “I’m so overwhelmed with all the love and support back home.

“And it’s also nice to represent Team Great Knitting.”

Daley’s knitting Instagram page had around 100,000 followers at the start of the week but now boasts more than one million after he caught the attention of the cameras at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre as he knitted his way through the diving events.

Among his other creations at the Games, Daley has produced a knitted Union flag pouch for his gold medal, which he earned alongside 23-year-old Lee.

“When I got to Tokyo, I wanted to make something that would remind me of the Olympics to look back on in the future,” Daley wrote on Instagram.

“I designed a pattern for the colour work that would signify everything about these games!”

Daley added that “since (his) knitting page is gaining momentum” he would like to take the opportunity to call for donations to The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of his father, who died in 2011.