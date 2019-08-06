Toilet ‘explodes after lightning strikes septic tank’

A toilet exploded after its owner’s septic tank was struck by lightning, according the plumber who inspected the damage.

The lavatory blew into hundreds of pieces, leaving its owners without a toilet or any plumbing after the explosion at her home in Port Charlotte, Florida, this weekend.

Marylou Ward told WINK News: “It used to be our toilet. We have nothing now.”

A-1 Affordable Plumbing, who were called to the house, said that lightning struck the septic tank and ignited the natural gas that had built up in the pipes.

In a Facebook post, they wrote: “The toilet exploded in home owners’ master bathroom sending porcelain airborne like a missile.”

Ms Ward said the explosion was the loudest that she had ever heard, but she was thankful nobody had been hurt in the incident.

“I’m just glad none of us were on the toilet,” she told WINK. “That’s the main thing.”

PA Media